Why people are going ‘topless’ in Scarborough

Scarborough residents are being encouraged to go ‘topless’ by saying no to unnecessary plastic lids.

New posters will be distributed encouraging residents to think about plastic pollution and saying no to items like plastic lids from coffee cups.

The posters have been designed by commercial artist Neil Pearson, who is also a member of Scarborough’s Yacht Club.

Mandy Hillier, a campaigner for plastic reduction, said: “I commissioned Neil to do the topless in Scarborough poster and Neil then came up with the octopus idea.”

She has already distributed to flyers and contacted councillors regarding the campaign.

South Bay Traders along with many businesses in Scarborough are taking steps to reduce the town’s single-use plastic output.

John Senior, of South Bay Traders, said: “We are encouraging every business to carry out an audit to see what they can do about cutting down on single-use plastic.

“Stuff like polystyrene cups and trays, and even sauce sachets are things that are easily changeable.”

He says his wife Nicola Senior and business partner Richard Johnson are making changes like compostable coffee cups and cardboard chip trays, adding: “They’ve come up with their own proposals for 10 items and asked members to find alternatives for them. We’ve had a positive response from traders. It’s not complicated to make these changes and in a lot of cases there has been a zero cost impact.”