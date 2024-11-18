Christmas offerings at the Stephen Joseph Theatre cinema includes Paddington in Peru

A sparkling season of movies is on the silver screen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month – with something for all ages.

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “Weve the latest offering from Academy Award-winner Andrea Arnold with Bird, a tender coming-of-age fable starring Barry Keoghan, plus a documentary exploring the great film-making partnership of Merchant Ivory.

“After Tim Burton's hit sequel to Beetlejuice last month, we’ve the Oscar-nominated The Nightmare Before Christmas, a ‘dazzling mix of fun and fright’ from Burton's fertile imagination.

"And better watch out – Kevin is back, in two iconic Christmas films: the original Home Alone, plus Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

“Music fans can enjoy André Rieu's 2024 Christmas Concert, and for ballet lovers, there’s the Royal Ballet's Cinderella and The Nutcracker.

“Our Christmas dementia-friendly offering is the timeless It's a Wonderful Life and the latest Moviedrome entry is the magical fantasy Labyrinth.

“And last, but not least, two hugely-anticipated blockbusters for the holidays: Paddington in Peru and Wicked. So stock up on your marmalade sandwiches and happy Christmas.”

Bird, Paddington in Peru and Wicked can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Bird: 12-year-old Bailey lives with her father Bug and brother Hunter in a squat in northern Kent.

Bug does not have much time to devote to his children, so Bailey seeks attention and adventure elsewhere.

Monday December 2, Tuesday December 3, Wednesday December 4 at 7.45pm; Thursday December 5 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946, dementia-friendly screening): the Christmas classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed.

An angel is sent from Heaven to show a frustrated businessman what life would have been like if he had never existed. Friday December 6 at 1pm.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993): Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion in Tim Burton’s animated movie.

Friday December 6 and Saturday December 7 at 6.15pm.

André Rieu's 2024 Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver: celebrate the season with André Rieu's dazzling Christmas concert, exclusively in cinemas.

The magical event embodies the festive spirit of Christmas, bringing joy, warmth, and sparkle to the big screen.

André will be joined on stage by his Johann Strauss Orchestra with special guest artists and the young and talented Emma Kok.

Saturday December December 7 at 2.45pm; Saturday December December 14 at 7pm.

Royal Ballet and Opera: Cinderella: be transported into an ethereal world where a sprinkling of fairy dust makes dreams come true.

The enchanting ballet by the Royal Ballet’s founding choreographer Frederick Ashton is a theatrical experience for all the family. Monday December 16 at 7.15pm.

Paddington in Peru: the third installment in the Paddington saga sees our furry friend return to his home country to see his Aunt Lucy.

Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Joel Fry, Ben Miller, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Jessica Hynes join the regular cast of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and Jim Broadbent.

Tuesday December 17, Wednesday December 18 at 6.15pm; Thursday December 19 at 1.45pm and 6.15pm; Friday December 20, Saturday December 21 and Sunday December 22 at 6.15pm

Royal Ballet and Opera: The Nutcracker: Julia Trevelyan Oman’s period designs bring festive charm to Peter Wright’s beloved Royal Ballet production, as fairytale magic comes together with spectacular dancing in this unforgettable classic ballet. Sunday December 22 at 1.30pm.

Home Alone (1990): eight-year-old Kevin – Macaulay Culkin – accidentally left home alone by his family over Christmas, defends his home against a pair of burglars, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Monday December 23 at 3.15pm; Thursday December 26 at 6.15pm.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992): the sequel sees Kevin separated from his family again when he accidentally boards a flight to New York City during a Christmas trip to Miami.

Luckily, he has his dad’s credit cards and can check into a luxury hotel in Manhattan.

And guess what? He crosses paths with the same pair of burglars, who now plan to rob toy stores on Christmas Eve.

Monday Decemer 23 at 6.15pm; Tuesday December 24 at 3.15pm.

Wicked: the long-awaited film version of the hit musical stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Be transported to the Land of Oz.

See if you can spot Matthew Koon, who plays the title role in the Stephen Joseph’s Christmas show Aladdin this year.

Friday December 27 at 1.15pm; Saturday December 28, Monday December 30, Tuesday December 31 at 6.15pm; Thursday January 2 January at 1.15pm; Friday January 3 at 6.15pm; Saturday January 4 at 1.15pm and 6.15pm.

Moviedrome: Labyrinth (1985): David Bowie plays Jareth, the Goblin King, whom 16-year-old Sarah, Jennifer Connelly, must outwit to save her baby brother.

Moviedrome films are guilty pleasures and overlooked gems you will wonder why you've never seen.

There will be an extended intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday December 27 at 7.45pm.

Merchant Ivory: a documentary about the Merchant Ivory partnership, creators of films including A Room with a View, Howards End and the Remains of the Day, featuring interviews with James Ivory and close collaborators detailing and celebrating their experiences of being a part of the company.

Thursday January 2 at 7.45pm; Friday January 3 at 2.45pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Jospeh Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); Exhibition on Screen films, £12; event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: £6 and carers go free.

To book for all events, call the box office on (01723) 370541, or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com