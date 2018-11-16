Wildlife artist’s swift return to book shop

Claridges book shop in Helmsley is hosting a book signing with local author and wildlife artist Jonathan Pomroy this Saturday (17 November).

He will be signing copies of his book ‘On Crescent Wings’, a portrait of the swift, between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Mr Pomroy has a personal connection to the town, having co-founded Helmsley Swifts, which encourages residents and businesses to make a concerted effort to welcome the birds, providing them with suitable homes ahead of their breeding season in May.

The species is now amber-listed by the British Trust for Ornithology, due to a dramatic fall in breeding numbers.

Four bird boxes were attached at the rear of Claridges book shop in the Spring as part of the efforts of Helmsley Swifts. Swifts only land to nest and they are adapted for life ‘on the wing’, feeding, drinking, bathing and even sleeping in the air.

Ken Claridge, who owns Claridges on Helmsley’s Church Street, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Jonathan Pomroy to Claridges on Saturday for a book signing.

“Swifts are fascinating creatures and it’s easy to see how Jonathan has packed sketchbooks full of drawings and watercolours of the Swift in the nest and in flight.”