Will Annan return is one of many boosts for Scarborough Athletic

It may have been below zero at Saturday’s training session on a freezing Flamingo Land Stadium pitch, but fans in attendance will have left with a positive mindset.

With the away game at Marine being postponed, Boro took to the 3G turf, boosted by the returns of Kev Burgess, Ross Killock and Luke Dean.

There has been more good news over the past week, with winger Will Annan returning to some fitness work after five months away from football through an ankle injury.

Annan, who joined at the beginning of the campaign after his release from Hull City, is aiming to be back in the running by the end of the month.

“I’ve been doing a bit with Chris Machen in training and also some fitness work with a physio I know in Hull, so I am getting there,” he said.

“I’m hoping to be in contention by the end of the month, but I’ve just got to continue stepping it up.

“It feels good, but I don’t suppose it is ever going to be perfect. Luckily it’s my left ankle and that’s just for standing on.

“I’ve done a bit of ball-striking, which is something I’ll have to get used to again, but that will come with the more training I do.

“It has been very frustrating for me, which is one of the reasons I’ve only been to three games.

“I’ve been working on Saturdays while I’ve been injured, but at the same time, I don’t like watching, it frustrated me more because I just want to be out there.

“I work with Matty Dixon though and he’s been keeping me up to date with everything that is going on, which has been a big help.”

Annan’s ankle problems started in 2017 when he picked up a knock in training with Hull City.

He added: “I was injured in training and it just wouldn’t get better.

“At the time they gave me steroid injections, which probably wasn’t the best idea.

“It got worse and worse and then at the start of the season with us playing every Tuesday and Saturday, it just broke down.

“I had an ankle arthroscopy and also ATFL reconstruction.

“That cleared out the ankle and got rid of a load of scar tissue. They also took 20% off my ligament, which will tighten everything up in there.

“Because I was struggling a bit and I had the injury in the back of my mind, I probably didn’t do myself justice at the beginning of the season.

“Now, when I’m back up and running again, I’ll be looking to push on and hopefully help Boro in our bid for promotion.”