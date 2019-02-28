William Hare lands deal with Sirius Minerals

William Hare’s local steel fabrication facility in Scarborough has sealed a major deal for the supply of specialist equipment to Sirius Minerals.

The company has been contracted by DMC Mining Services, the company sinking the mineshafts for Sirius Minerals, to fabricate 3,000 tonnes of equipment, including the steel headframes for the winding gear and the galloways used during the excavation of the access shafts for the 23 mile transportation tunnel to Teesside.

The majority of the equipment will be fabricated in Hare’s local factory in Scarborough, with the remainder in Wetherby. William Hare Ltd is a leading independent steel fabrication company in the UK and has helped construct many landmark buildings in London, the UK, and in over 50 countries throughout the world.

There are currently 900 people directly working on the Sirius project – in Scarborough, at Woodsmith Mine near Whitby and at the Lockwood Beck and Wilton sites.

Steve Duffield, director at William Hare said: “William Hare Group is delighted to engage with and support Sirius for this strategically important investment for the region. Hare will support with local expertise and resource from their facilities in Scarborough and Wetherby as well as drawing down on other capabilities within the group.”