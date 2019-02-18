Windows smashed and items stolen from car parked on Scarborough's Valley Road

A car parked on Valley Road has had its windows smashed.

A suspect entered the vehicle and stole some items that were kept inside between 8.30pm on Friday, 15 and 9.15am on Saturday, 16 February.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or anyone with any information, to come forward and contact the control room.

Anyone who has any dashcam footage of the area, is asked to review this and see if there is anything which could assist officers with enquiries.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 12190029068.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.