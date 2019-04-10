Windows smashed in attempted burglary on West Street, Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an attempted burglary in Scarborough.

It happened at an address on West Street, Scarborough between the hours of 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday 8 April. The offenders caused damage to a glass window and a glass panel in a door to try to gain access to the property.

Officers believe this incident has taken place in daylight hours with a lot of noise being generated from the smashed glass.

They are requesting the public’s assistance to identify any suspects or any private CCTV footage that may have covered the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Jacob Rushworth. You can also email jacob.rushworth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190063190.