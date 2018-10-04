Winners announced for Scarborough's Muck and Magic Gardens competition

The winners of this year's Muck and Magic Gardens competition have been revealed.

A total of 21 trophies were awarded at last night's ceremony, which took place at the Scarborough Spa.

Janet Jefferson with double winner Liz Blades

Friarage School, who picked up a Yorkshire in Bloom Silver Gilt award earlier in the summer, won the Most Loved School Award and new entry Stepney Hill Farm First Light Trust Garden was announced as joint winner of the Community Garden Class alongside Osgodby Memorial Garden.

The highly competitive Yardens class was won by joint winners Liz Blades and Linda Tomczak.

The Muck and Magic judges, who visited over 160 private and community gardens, floral businesses, schools and caravan sites over the summer described the class of 2018 as one of the best.

They also complimented entrants on their efforts to look after their blooms in spite of the intense heat.

Osgodby Memorial Garden, joint winner of the Community Garden Class

Volunteers across the borough were also praised for their hard work within local communities and the hours they dedicate to make the area look welcoming.

Friends of Seamer Village scooped the Muck and Magic award for Best Village Green and Whitby in Bloom were recognised as Champion Growers for their floral baskets and boxes project.

Filey in Bloom won an award for their Poppy Flower Bed planted in Northcliffe Gardens.

See a full list of all winners here