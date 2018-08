Fancy having a go at wire wool spinning? Yorkshire and Around Photography will be meeting on Filey Beach on Sunday, from 7pm.

People can take their cameras and have a go at photographing the show, but the group’s Ron Ella said you may require a tripod as the camera will be on a long exposure setting.

He said the best view will be from the top of the wall.

“All will be explained,” said Ron. “Bring the family - kids, grannies and grandads – for a good light show.”