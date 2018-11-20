Witness appeal after two men arrested on suspicion of burglary at Scarborough businesses

Police in Scarborough are appealing for witnesses and information about a series of commercial burglaries that could be linked.

Two local men, aged 47 and 29, have been arrested on suspicious of burglary. They have been released under investigation while the investigations continue.

The businesses that have been targeted include:

Proudfoots, Scalby Road, 4 November 2018, 2.30am – large amount of cigarettes stolen after door was smashed with a sledgehammer,

Hair by Helena, Westborough, 3-5 November 2018 – keys and cash taken.

Dobson’s, Roscoe Street, 31 October 2018, 2.05am-3.20am – four STIHL orange and silver chainsaws taken.

One Stop Shop, Newborough, 11.30pm on 27 October and 12.08am on 28 October 2018 – made off with cash.

Police enquiries are ongoing into the incidents including detailed CCTV and forensic examinations at each scene.

Anyone with information about any of the commercial burglaries, including possible suspicious activity around the time of the incidents, is urged to come forward as soon as possible.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Vicky Millington. Or email Vicky.Millington@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.Please quote reference 12180206182 when providing details about this case.