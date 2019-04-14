Wold Top provides Booths with third gluten-free product

The team at a North Yorkshire brewery is celebrating after winning a contract to supply the third of its gluten-free beers to Booths stores.

Hunmanby-based Wold Top Brewery has secured the listings for its multi award winning gluten-free beer, Marmalade Porter in all 28 branches of the family owned supermarket.

Brewery manager Alex Balchin said: “We’re delighted that the third of our best-selling gluten-free beers is now available in all Booths stores and is selling very well.

“We have seen big growth in sales of our gluten-free beers as the number of people avoiding gluten for dietary or medical reasons has risen.

“That said, our gluten-free beers have won many awards in non-speciality beer categories and are enjoyed by all.”

Marmalade Porter, 5% ABV, is a rich, dark, sweet, malty beer and joins the other Wold Top beers, Wold Gold, Angler’s Reward and gluten free beers Scarborough Fair IPA and Against the Grain that enjoy a full complement of listings.

Wold Top Brewery was founded by in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange.