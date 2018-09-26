Woman, 65, denies murdering her 70-year-old partner at house near Filey

A 65-year-old woman has denied murdering her partner at a property near Filey.

Sheila Lockridge is accused of killing Dianne Williamson, 70, at a house in Gristhorpe on September 2.

Lockridge appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday when she pleaded not guilty to the charge. Her case was adjourned for a trial starting on February 11 next year.

Lockridge, of Lodge Gardens, Gristhorpe, was remanded in custody until then.

Ms Williamson’s body was discovered after police and paramedics were called to the property at about 7.20pm.

Lockridge was arrested and charged with murdering the pensioner, whose family are said to be “heartbroken”.