Woman, 83, robbed in Scarborough

A man snatched an 83-year-old woman's purse during a "distressing and nasty" robbery in Scarborough, police said.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the offence in Wreyfield Drive, Scarborough, at around 11.20am on Saturday.

Pic: Google.

The victim's purse contained cash and personal items and she suffered slight injury to her arm.

She did not require medical attention but was assisted by members of the public, who made sure that she was safe and well after the incident.

Detective Constable David Adam,s of North Yorkshire Police’s Scarborough and Ryedale Serious Crime Team, said: “This was a particularly distressing and nasty experience for the elderly female victim in this case.

“I would appeal to any person who witnessed or has any information regarding this incident to come forward and contact the police.

“If any person knows who this male is please contact us as we need to locate him and speak with him urgently.

“No matter how relevant you think the information you have is, it may be key to our investigation into this incident which is currently on-going.

“At this time I would like to thank the members of the public that stopped to help the victim in this case and who made sure she was safe after a particularly distressing ordeal”

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one and ask for David Adams.

Alternatively, people can email SCTScarborough&Ryedale@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12180143529 when passing on information.