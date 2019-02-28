Woman attacked and pushed to the ground in Scarborough attempted robbery

A woman has been attacked in an attempted robbery in Scarborough.

Around 10.45pm on Sunday 24 February the 21-year-old was walking along the footpath behind the Westwood Campus of Yorkshire Coast College.

As she followed the footpath down towards the duck pond on Valley Road, she was approached by a man who then pushed her to the ground and began to go through her pockets.

The man was disturbed before he could take anything and ran off up the hill in the direction of Westwood Road.

Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any lasting injuries.

The suspect is described as being of slim build, approximately 5ft 9in tall, and spoke with a “foreign” accent. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black top with the hood pulled over his head and black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes running down the legs.

Investigating officer, PC Liam Cromack of Scarborough Police, said: “Though CCTV and other enquiries are currently ongoing, we still wish to hear from anybody who was in the area of the duck pond or Westwood Road around the time of the incident, especially if you remember seeing anybody matching the suspect’s description in suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack. You can also email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190034226.