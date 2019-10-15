Woman dies after being found in the river Esk near Whitby

A woman has died after being found in the river Esk near Whitby.

Police responded to a report of a woman in the river at Lealholm shortly before 10.30am on Sunday October 13.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, the woman was flown by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital, where it was announced the woman had sadly died.

At this time, it is not believed police are looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and the woman’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are not in a position to release the identity of the woman.

Anyone who has any information about the incident, or anyone who was in Lealholm on Sunday morning, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 12190189622.