Woman dies from cardiac arrest outside B&Q, Scarborough

A woman in her 50s has died after suffering from cardiac arrest outside a store in Scarborough.

On Saturday, police were called out around 3pm to assist the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service outside B&Q on Seamer Road.

Medical assistance was administered by shop staff and paramedics but despite everyone's best efforts, the lady sadly passed away.

PC Liam Cromack said: "This was an upsetting incident for all involved. I can't praise enough the actions of both the staff from B&Q and ambulance paramedics who administered CPR. My thoughts go out to the lady's family and friends at this difficult time."