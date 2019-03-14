Woman faked that she had cancer to claim £87,000 sick pay from North Yorkshire branch of charity

A North Yorkshire Police detective has spoken of "the most abhorrent fraud case I have investigated in 25 years of being a police officer".

He was referring to Patricia Helen Robertshaw, who pretended she had cancer.

While working for Yorkshire Cancer Research, she put entries in her diary for fictitious hospital, chemotherapy and radiotherapy appointments and took extended periods of leave, claiming to be recovering from life-saving surgery.

She was jailed for four years for fraud amounting to nearly £87,000.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Shane Martin, who led the case for North Yorkshire Police, said: “It’s absolutely incomprehensible that anyone could lie about having such a serious illness.

“Everything about the way Robertshaw conducted herself during this fraud is astonishingly unethical.

“It was a callous and calculated crime to try to trick her former employer – a charity that works for the good of real cancer patients and uses donations made in good faith to fund life-changing services and research.

“Fortunately though, the charity detected that something was amiss and that led to an extensive fraud investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

“As our investigation progressed, we uncovered a level of deceit that is, frankly, shocking. Today’s sentence, however, ensures a truly immoral person has been dealt with justly.”

Robertshaw, of Gisburn Road in Barrowford, Lancs, maintained the deceit for around two years, fraudulently claiming sick pay and time off from her employer, based in Harrogate.

The 42-year-old also lied about her qualifications, producing false certificates to get jobs, and submitted fake sick notes that were detected by the charity.

While working for a previous employer, a university, she also forged leadership qualifications for 55 students for work they completed under her guidance.

She pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and forging certificates when she appeared at York Crown Court in January.

A judge at the same court sent her to prison for four years and five months when she appeared for sentence today.

She was sentenced for four fraud counts, including £86,833 against the charity, and one count of forgery.