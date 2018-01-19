Woman found to be more than three times over the drink drive limit with five-year-old in her car

Members of the public intervened when they spotted a suspected drink driver with a small child in the back of her car.

Police managed to stop the woman when she was seen trying to leave a car park in Malton on Thursday afternoon. She had a five-year-old child in the car.

North Yorkshire Police later Tweeted that she blew a rating of 128mg in a roadside breath test - more than three times the legal limit of 35mg.

Arrangements were made for the child to spend the night in a safe place while the woman was in custody.