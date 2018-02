Scarborough Coastguard Rescue Team and inshore lifeboat were called out last night to assist staff from Yorkshire Ambulance Service with a woman who had slipped while climbing over rocks in North Bay.

Coastguard rescue officer Tony Dyer said: "The woman suffered head injuries in her fall.

"The teams assisted to recover the lady to a waiting ambulance at the sea life centre, from where she was transferred to Scarborough Hospital for treatment."

The call came at around 6.30pm.