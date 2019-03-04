Woman's body found behind Scarborough Spa

A woman's body has been found on Scarborough's South Bay.

Just before 7.30am this morning (Monday, 4 March) North Yorkshire Police was called to the area behind The Spa following the discovery of a female body.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Although the investigation into this incident is still in the early stages, at this time there is nothing to suggest there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A thorough investigation to identify the female and the circumstances of the death will take place and any appropriate updates will follow."

A police cordon is in place at the location and officers are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Anyone who believes they have information on this incident is asked to contact 101 quoting reference NYP-04032019-0066.