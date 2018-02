A woman's body has been found near Cayton Bay by a member of the public.

North Yorkshire police were called to the cliffs near Cayton Bay at 3pm on Monday February 12 following reports that a woman's body had been found.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Paramedics also attended and, sadly, the woman was confirmed dead at the scene.

"Her family has been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Police believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.