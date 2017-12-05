Search

Woman's body found on Whitby beach

A woman's body has been found on Whitby beach today
A woman has been found dead on Whitby beach this morning.

Her body was found at around 7.30am by a dog-walker.

Police attended the scene, near the cliff lift, along with ambulance crews and the coastguard but she was sadly pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are currently working to confirm the her identity. Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident."