Woman suffers facial injuries in domestic assault in Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered facial injuries in a domestic assault in Scarborough town centre.

The attack happened on Foreshore Road at about 11pm on Monday and involved a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring the North Yorkshire force on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.