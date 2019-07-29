Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into ditch near Malton

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash in which the car she was driving came off the road and landed in a ditch.

North Yorkshire Police were contacted at 7.55am on Sunday July 28 with reports of a single vehicle collision.

The incident occurred on Kirby Misperton Road at the junction with the A169 at Low Marishes.

The fire and rescue service freed the woman from the car and she was taken to York District Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Road users were warned of minor delays while the authorities recovered the vehicle.