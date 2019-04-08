Woman trapped in rock armour near Scarborough Luna Park rescued

Emergency services have rescued a woman who was trapped in the rock armour near Luna Park.

Scarborough and Burniston coastguard rescue team and North Yorkshire fire and rescue service were called out on Saturday evening to assist a woman to safety.

She was then handed into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

After clearing from that incident the coastguard were also tasked to Scarborough's North Bay to reports of heavy overtopping.

Members of the public were dodging waves by running into the road which still had moving traffic on it.

The road from Peasholm roundabout to The Toll House was closed as a result and suitable advice give to the wave dodgers.

The team were stood down when conditions abated and there was no longer any danger to the public.

A spokesperson from the team said: "Please do not engage in this very dangerous activity and do not drive around the road closed signs, they are there for your safety."

If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.