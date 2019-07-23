Woman who injured her leg after falling off a cliff path in Ravenscar rescued by helicopter

Emergency services have rescued a woman who injured her leg after falling off a cliff path in Ravenscar.

Around 12.45pm on Monday afternoon, Coastguard rescue teams from Whitby, Ravenscar and Scarborough were called out to assist a woman at the bottom of the cliff path near the seal colony who sustained injuries to her lower leg.

Lifeboats from Whitby RNLI also attended however, due to the location of the incident, it was decided that the safest way to rescue the casualty was by helicopter.

Rescue 912 was sent from Humberside Airport and quickly arrived on scene.

The casualty had been given pain relief by lifeboat crew and moved away from the base of the cliff to a safer location.

She was transferred by helicopter to a landing site at the top of the cliff where an ambulance was waiting to take her to hospital.