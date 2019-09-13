Woman with injured leg airlifted to safety near Flower of May Holiday park

A woman has been airlifted to safety near Filey.

On Wednesday around 1.15pm Filey Coastguard were call out to help a female with a lower leg injury, thought to be on the Cleveland way east of Cayton Bay.

A spokesperson from the force said: "The team quickly located her part way down a beach access route near the Flower of May Holiday camp.

"Team members stabilised the injury and assessed extraction options. Due to the terrain and distance to an ambulance the Coastguard Helicopter was called in to winch her to a prepared landing site near the road. We wish her a speedy recovery.

"Remember if you get into difficultly on the coast to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."