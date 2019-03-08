Women in Whitby put their talent on display to celebrate International Women's Day

Women in Whitby have come together to celebrate International Women’s Day by showing the range of talent and creativity of women in the local area.

Today, fine artists, jewellery makers and crafters based in Whitby will be showcasing their work at a fair they organised to show their support for female local artists.

Debra Snow, Nicola Jordan and Ellie Whitehead look forward to the Women in Arts Fair in Whitby.

The ‘Celebrating Women in the Arts Fair’, which will run until Sunday 10 March, is a chance to exhibit and sell the work of some of Whitby’s most talented crafters whilst also inspiring others.

Organiser Lois Mee said: “International Women’s Day is not only a day for highlighting inequalities and the struggles women face around the world, but a chance to celebrate the achievements of women from all different backgrounds.

“On a Tuesday I run the Creative Cafe at Hetty & Betty, which is just an opportunity for anybody who’s creative to chat and connect with likeminded people.

“Having seen the work some of the women in the area have produced this seemed the perfect way to showcase this work and celebrate local women.”

Some of the artists who will be exhibiting their work include potter Cornelia Larsson, hand beaded jewellery maker and designer Myra Robertson, Suzanne Baldwin, who experiments with chapter and verse book folding, and Nicola Jordan, who runs her own business producing aromatherapy essential oils.

Nicola said: “I was online when I saw the advert that Lois put up and contacted her to say that I was interested. I think it’s a really nice idea to support women and encourage them to get themselves out there.

“I like helping people and I have my own business where I promote women’s health and talk to them about the benefits of essential oils. Women’s health is just as important as the boys’ and it’s nice to show them the choice of products that is available.”

This weekend’s exhibition could be the start of a series of initiatives bringing together women to support them as well as their business.

Nicola added: “We have to see how it goes but hopefully this won’t just be a one off thing.

“The support for women is something we have to show all the time, not just for Women’s Day.”