Woodhouse Grange start season with superb league and cup wins

Lee Goddard on his way to his match-winning innings of 98. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Woodhouse Grange CC 1sts started their Premier North campaign with a bang at Sandhill Lane as they blew away Sessay to win by nine wickets, then backed that up the following day with a breathless two-run victory over Doncaster Town in the ECB National Cup.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sessay found pace men Tom Neal (5-16) and towering newcomer Zac Wilson (4-17) to hot to handle as they were shot out for 68. In reply Woodhouse cruised home inside 14 overs at 69-1, writes Phil Gilbank.

It was much tighter on Sunday. Woodhouse had to work hard for runs against keen fielding opponents and after 35 overs were 145-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lee Goddard and skipper Jonny Shepherdson cut loose as 70 runs came from the last 30 balls, Goddard, following on from his friendly century the previous weekend, accelerated imperiously to 98 before running himself out; and Shepherdson supported with a unbeaten 46 as the Grange posted 215-6.

Zac Wilson, who has moved to Woodhouse from Easingwold, opened with 4-17. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Doncaster were always in touch as the advantage swung to one side then the other.

Spinners Rob Gainer and Jack Dyson shared five wickets, but it was two run-outs from the deep that won it for Woodhouse as Doncaster needed 15 from the last over but managed just 13 to end 213-7.

Woodhouse 2nds lost in the league on Saturday by five wickets at Carlton Towers, but annihilated East Harsley by 231 runs in the Village Cup on Sunday, Harry Jackson hitting his second century of the season - 124 from 91 balls in the Grange's 317-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodhouse 3rds lost by 13 runs to Crossgates in Div One; but the Grange 4ths beat York 4ths with 14-year-old Alex Collins steering them to a six-wicket win at 212-4 with his knock of 64 not out.

Woodhouse Grange's Lee Goddard on his way to his match-winning innings of 98. Photo by Phil Gilbank

In the local derby in the new Premiership Two division, Londesborough Park came out on top with a 68-run success at Stamford Bridge.

Londesborough scored consistently to make 233 in 48 overs through Jack Cowling (56), Ollie Rook (38), Charlie Rook (35) and Lucas Stephenson (31).

Then Tom Sowersby torpedoed Stamford's top order with 5-29, and despite James Pick's battling innings of 77 to go with his three earlier wickets, Park bowled out the Bridge for 165.