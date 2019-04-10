Work on Filey retirement village objected to by dozens can now begin

Work can now begin on a retirement village in Filey which was granted planning permission last year despite fierce local objections.

Developer McCarthy and Stone was granted permission to build 59 dwellings, comprising a two-storey block of 39 flats and 20 bungalows on land at Church Cliff Drive in October 2018.

A total of 46 people had objected to the plans for the retirement village, which will be for people aged 55 and over and a further 45 people had also signed a petition against the plans, stating it was “overdevelopment” of the site.

However, at October’s meeting, the planning committee voted by seven votes to five, with two abstentions, to grant planning permission following a lengthy debate.

This week, the developer and the council agreed to terms on the Section 106 agreements for the financial contributions that needed to be made before work could commence.

McCarthy and Stone will contribute £300,000 for affordable housing provision in the borough, and this must be paid before the 31st unit on the site is in use.

It will also pay more than £14,000 towards open spaces in Filey and £17,000 for maintenance of sports facilities in the town.

A separate planning condition relating to a flooding bund, which will protect the development from heavy rainwater and flooding, has also been approved by Scarborough Council.