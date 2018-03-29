Work starts at retirement apartments on the site of Bramcote School

Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill has marked the start of construction at McCarthy and Stone’s new Retirement Living Plus development, Sycamore Court, in Scarborough.

Mr Goodwill joined McCarthy and Stone’s Senior Marketing Executive, Laura Wigglesworth, at the site on Filey Road to explore development plans and perform a ground-breaking ceremony to officially celebrate the start of construction on the site of the former Bramcote School.

McCarthy and Stone recently launched Alder View Court in Newby, a Retirement Living development offering low maintenance, security and companionship for the over 60s.

Sycamore Court, a Retirement Living Plus development, has all the facilities of Alder View Court, plus the added option of domestic care and support packages delivered in the home. An experienced support team is on hand day and night. There is also a chef-run bistro.

Mr Goodwill said: “Developments like this provide the perfect solution for people who are looking to enjoy a full and active retirement, whilst Sycamore Court provides an added option for those in need of additional care and support services.”

Sycamore Court bridges the gap for those who want to enjoy retirement living but may also need some additional support. The new development will comprise 54 one and two bedroom apartments, exclusively for those aged 70 and over.

Apartments will feature spacious living and dining areas, fully fitted kitchens, and luxury shower rooms, and selected apartments will also benefit from their own private terrace, Juliet balcony or walk out balcony with 24-hour emergency call points.

The first homeowners are expected to move in in early 2019.

For more details call 0800 201 4739 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.