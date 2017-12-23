Workers show naked ambition for SWR Mind

Staff from a Scarborough business who stripped off for a saucy calendar have raised a record £3,500 for mental health charity Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind.

The tongue in cheek Naked and Proud calendar for 2017, put together by window manufacturing firm SWC Trade Frames was a sell-out, starring brave staff from all areas of the business as well as Yorkshire Coast Radio presenter Paddy Billington.

The calendars December photograph.

The firm employs 130 staff and the money raised will be used to help continue SWR Mind’s vital work supporting people experiencing mental health problems.

The calendar features 12 different pictures of the men baring all in a bid to get people talking about their health something the firm’s owner Susan Richings believes men find difficult.

She said she was overwhelmed with the positive response from the team, its suppliers and local businesses.

She said: “I know first-hand that at times people can be a bit reluctant to talk about health concerns, particularly around matters relating to mental health and well-being.

“I thought what better way to promote and encourage conversation about such matters than through a bit of light hearted fun which was how the Naked and Proud Calendar was born.

“The guys then voted for the health topics they felt were most important to them and these were featured each month.

“Many of the topics they selected had a thread to mental health and well-being such as stress, isolation, loneliness and depression to name but some.”

Scarborough Whitby and Ryedale Mind’s Chief Executive Sophie Hall said the amazing total was the most any local firm has ever raised for the charity.

Sophie said: “At the moment, around a quarter of our income is from fundraising and donations from the local community which is vital in funding our support workers who work with people in their homes or their local community, wherever they feel safe.

“It is fantastic that so many of the staff volunteered to strip off, there’s no-one in our office that would be that brave.

“We absolutely loved the calendar, we thought it was fantastic to focus on men’s health.”