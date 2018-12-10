Workforce boost for Scarborough Hospital

Scarborough Hospital is set to get a workforce boost with the recruitment of ten trainee advanced clinical practitioners and 20 trainee nursing associate apprentices.

The ten new trainee advanced clinical practitioners will join Scarborough Hospital in January and undertake a two-year programme which will include a mixture of practical learning at the hospital and academic study delivered by Sheffield Hallam University.

During the two year period they will develop the skills and knowledge needed to allow them to take on expanded roles and scope of practice caring for patients.

Upon successful completion of the programme in 2021, they will join the hospital as fully qualified advanced clinical practitioners.

David Thomas, Directorate Manager Emergency Department, Scarborough Hospital, said: “This is great news for Scarborough.

“Of the ten trainee advanced clinical practitioners half are external recruits to the Trust, which is excellent as we have been able to secure new talent to the area. The programme also allows us to advance a number of existing excellent people, ensuring they can flourish in a place where they already have experience.

“Once qualified, the trainees will join our growing team of substantive advanced clinical practitioners and this will enable us to employ them in both the emergency department, as well as the acute ward areas working alongside, and supporting our junior doctor teams.

“In doing so, we will be able to enhance the capacity and capability within teams by supporting existing roles and provide continuity of care which will ultimately improve patient safety.

The trainee nursing associate role, which has been offered to existing healthcare assistants, will bridge the gap between the role of a healthcare assistant and a registered nurse. The two-year foundation degree programme for nursing associates combines both academic and work-based learning, with the academic aspect of the programme delivered by CU Scarborough.

Beverley Geary, Chief Nurse, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for healthcare assistants at Scarborough Hospital who want to progress their career and we are really excited to be offering these roles to our staff based here.

The training course for the new trainee nursing associates begins in January.