Workington manager quits ahead of Scarborough Athletic clash

Workington have parted company with one of their joint-managers ahead of one of Scarborough Athletic's long trip to Cumbria.

Dave Hewson stepped down immediately after the midweek FA Trophy defeat at the hands of Ramsbottom.

Workington beat Boro 1-0 at their Borough Park base earlier in their FA Trophy adventure.

It has not yet been confirmed whether fellow boss Lee Andrews has also stepped down or will remain with the club.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Hewson said: “It is with sadness that I have decided to part company with the club that has been a big part of my life for so long.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision, but I know it is in the best interests of the club, and the players, who I have the utmost respect for.

“There is a need to bring someone new in to improve the current situation.

“I no longer feel I am the right person to get the most out of the squad who are so much better than our form suggests.

“This season has not met everyone’s expectations, a situation I take full responsibility for."

He added: "I wish to thank the board for giving me the opportunity as a player, coach and manager.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to captain and manage such a fantastic club.

“I am, and will remain, a true supporter and trust this decision encourages much-needed improvements.

“A big thank you to those who have remained loyal and appreciated that we have tried to do everything possible to win each and every game.

“At this point, I can only ask that all Workington supporters get behind the players and whoever is next to lead the club back to where we belong.”