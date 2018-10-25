Workington v Scarborough Athletic - all you need to know.

Scarborough Athletic travel to Workington on Saturday in the FA Trophy - her is all you need to know about the clash.

Current form: Workington haven't won any of their last five games. They began this period with a goalless draw against Kidsgrove in the FA Cup and then exited the competition by losing 2-1 in the replay. They then lost 2-1 to Whitby and drew 0-0 with Nantwich, before slipping to a 1-0 loss against Farsley on Tuesday.

Boro, meanwhile, have won four of their last five fixtures. They began with a 3-2 win at Stalybridge and then Boro drew 0-0 at home to Bamber Bridge. Steve Kittrick's men won 4-0 against Buxton and then they demolished Lancaster City 6-0. On Tuesday night they managed a fine 1-0 win at Gainsborough.

Ones to watch: Winger Conor Tinnion has been one of Workington's leading lights this season, while full-back Matty Douglas has been man of the match in their last two games.

Team news: Boro are hoping to have defender Kev Burgess back in the fold.

Workington also look to be at full strength.

Betting: Boro are priced at 8/11, with a draw being 9/4 and Gainsborough being 10/3.

Admission: Adults: £11, Concessions: £7, Youths (Age 12-17 inc.): £3, Under 12s: £1 (accompanied by an adult).