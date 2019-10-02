Works to improve junction of Westborough and Northway are revealed - here's when they will start

Work to upgrade the traffic signals at the junction of Westborough and Northway in Scarborough is scheduled to begin on Monday October 7.

The signals are aging and need to be refurbished, but the upgrade will also improve access to the junction for people with disabilities, including new tactile paving and alterations to dropped kerbs.

The work is expected to take six weeks, depending on weather conditions. Working hours will be 7.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Temporary traffic signals with a pedestrian phase will operate throughout the work. Temporary signals are not as efficient as permanent signals, but the signals will be manually controlled

between 7am and 7pm, including weekends, to minimise any delays. Operatives will also be on hand to help pedestrians.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “This work is essential to ensure the signals at this junction are as efficient and as accessible as possible.

“We apologise for any disruption and thank residents and road users in advance for their co-operation and patience.”

County Councillor Janet Jefferson, Member for Castle Division, added: “While there are concerns about disruption, the benefits this work will bring to the community, not least people with disabilities, are vital.”