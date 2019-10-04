World's largest wind turbines to be built off the Yorkshire Coast

The world's largest wind turbines are set to be built 80 miles off the Yorkshire coast.

The futuristic turbines will be based at Dogger Bank, an artificial island in the North Sea, from which they will power 4.5m homes a year, the equivalent to 5% of the UK’s electricity generation.

The project is the largest offshore wind farm in the world - each turbine will reach a height of 200 metres and will use blades more than 100 metres long.

The Haliade-X turbines have been developed by Paris-based company GE Renewable Energy.

Construction is set to begin in early 2020 with the first electricity being produced from 2023.