World War Two aviation medals up for grabs at auction

A group of WW II aviation medals from 106 squadron, accompanied with a pilot logbook signed by Dambuster Guy Gibson, is among the highlights at Ryedale Auctioneers’ next Militaria and Sporting sale on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April.

Awarded to A.H Crowe, the medals include a DFC with bar and a Royal Air force Cross.

Crowe took part in several flights over Berlin during the war and safely landed a plane with only one engine after a fire broke out on board.

After the war Crowe continued to work in the aviation industry and became a jet plane tester.

His pilot logbook is included within the lot, featuring multiple comments and signatures by Guy Gibson praising Crowe as an “excellent show” with “extremely successful results”.

Crowe’s important collection has remained in his family until now.

The medals and logbook are expected to reach £10,000 - £15,000 at the auction.