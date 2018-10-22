Wykeham Primary School's Historic England award joy

A local primary school has received a prestigious award from Historic England.

Wykeham Primary School has become the second school and the first small school on the Yorkshire Coast to receive the Heritage Schools Award.

The national award was given in recognition of the work the school has done using local heritage to add breadth to the school curriculum and helping children to identify with where they live.

Julie Edwards, Historic England's Yorkshire Heritage Education Manager, said: "I was very impressed with how Wykeham Primary School, led by teacher Sonya Owen, have explored the built environment in their village and the Scarborough area using a wide variety of curriculum linked activities, involving the local community and using the National List to discover local listed buildings such as a historic ice house, former priory, historic pub, bridge and a curious clock tower gate.

"It was a pleasure to meet the children and share in their enthusiasm for their rich local heritage. A very well deserved award!"