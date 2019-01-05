X Factor’s Rylan hails slimming consultant work

A Slimming World consultant from Scarborough recently marked half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Susan Fieldsend, who runs a Slimming World group at Northstead Methodist Church, Scarborough every Monday and Crossgates Community Centre, Scarborough every Thursday, was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan.

Susan said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year at Slimming World, as well as a brilliant way to start 2019.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members, not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will stay with them for life. Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting people towards these achievements.”

Rylan, who is now a seasoned presenter having appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother, said he was thrilled to meet Susan at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.

“While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultant, so people like Susan are clearly worth their weight in gold.”