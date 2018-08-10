Y.O.U.N.G will join James Arthur at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Rap-pop five-piece Y.O.U.N.G will join James Arthur for his rescheduled headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 12.

The man behind such worldwide hits as ‘Impossible’ and ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ is returning to Europe’s largest open-air theatre following the cancellation of his show last month due to adverse weather conditions.

Y.O.U.N.G, who have already performed at the venue twice this summer supporting both Emeli Sandé and The Script, will open the show for James.

The return show also comes after a series of summer festival dates which has seen the Manchester-based band earn an army of new fans as well as massive hype around their rework of live set fan-favourite ‘What I Gotta Do’ in celebration of the World Cup.

The band are also holding a free pop-up performance, at Scarborough Spa on Saturday, from 3pm. The five-piece are Chez Davis (vocals/guitar), Benjamin James (rap), Jamie Skehan (guitar), Tom Whitehead (bass) and Graeme Smith (drums).

Singer Chez said: “Scarborough is beginning to feel like home this summer. We’ve already had two great shows there and are delighted we’re now on the bill to support James Arthur.

“This feels like the perfect fit for our fanbase.”

Y.O.U.N.G replace original support Nina Nesbitt who is unavailable for the rescheduled date.