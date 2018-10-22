Yacht breaks down off Scarborough coast

Coastguards have assisted a broken down yacht off the coast of Scarborough.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team were called out at 2.45 on Sunday afternoon.

Scarborough lifeboat towed the vessel into the harbour, where the Coastguard team were on hand to provide safety cover and assist in getting the yacht tied up.

One of the people on board fell into the water while getting alongside, Coastguards quickly retrieved the casualty from the water before checking them over and taking them somewhere warm and dry.

The yacht was safely tied up shortly after.

If you see someone in difficulty anywhere on or near the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.