Scarborough's Archie Hammond leads an unsuccessful appeal.

Yapham CC 1sts and 2nds both earned superb YPLN wins on Saturday.

Dringhouses won the toss and elected to bat at Yapham 1sts, but, after a promising start, slipped to 177 all out, thanks mainly to some excellent bowling from Henry Hay (3-29) and Will Axup (3-20).

Yapham eased to 178-2 in 38.2 overs, Paul van Dijk striking 66 and Jack Holman 50 not out to win by eight wickets.

Yapham 2nds elected to bat at Dringhouses 2nds and amassed a sizeable 268-7 in their 49 overs, Joe Moore contributing 62 and Tom Beattie making a top score of 82.

Pocklington CC in action against Scarborough CC. Photo by Simon Dobson

In reply Dringhouses managed 154 all out in 34.4 overs - Joe Franklin with impressive figures of 4-10 off just five overs in a Yapham win by 114 runs.

On Sunday July 27, Yapham 3rds lost by 45 runs at Sheriff Hutton Bridge CC Vale XI.

Bridge won the toss and elected to bat, making 219-8 in 40 overs. Charlie Buckle took 3 for 46 in his 10 overs.

Despite a substantial 106 stand between Tom Jennings (44) and Lewis Shepherdson (65) Yapham managed 174-8.

Yapham Women's 1st XI won by seven wickets at Rockingham Colliery Maroon.

Yapham won the toss and elected to field, Rockingham 86 all out in 22 overs. Robyn Dennington led the way with 3-5 in three overs.

Yapham made short work of it, scoring 97-3 in just 14.1 overs to win by seven wickets.

Pocklington CC 1sts lost by 27 runs in a high-scoring Championship East match against Scarborough at North Marine Road.

Ben Squires’ stunning 113 helped the hosts racked up 302-7. Opener Joel Taylor gave Pock a good chance of chasing down the Scarborough total with an excellent 124, but they were dismissed for 277.

Pock 2nds lost by 15 runs at home to Scholes despite Wes Smith’s excellent spell of 5-30.

The visitors were dismissed for 190 in 36.2 overs, but Pock fell short on 175 all out in 41.4 overs, Alex Ashbuy hitting 46no, Smith 42, Joshua Tanikal 24 and Joe Wilson 16.

Pocklington 3rds continued their promotion push in Division 5 Ebor with an eight-wicket win at home to Cawood, mainly thanks to superb batting from skipper Jonny Sumner (76no) and Ben Lister (67no).

Stamford Bridge had a 144-run win over Harrogate, skipper Chris Wood (47) and Jerome Bossr (73) laying the foundations, Rich Bannister adding a rapid 36 to post 245.

Then the spinners got to work, off-spinner Wood taking 5-26 and leggie Kev Murphy 3-15 to dismiss Harrogate for 101.

Londesborough Park were on the receiving end at home to promotion chasing Carlton Towers, Tom Collins smashing a club record 234 to hoist Carlton to a massive 400-4.

Londesborough were never going to get close, but opener Harvey Laverack made 51 in their 183 total.