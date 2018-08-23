Yay Coffee is one the move to Woodend

One of Scarborough’s favourite coffee spots is on the move – Yay Coffee’s premises in York Place are now closed and Lottie and Rob will re-open for business at Woodend in The Crescent later this month.

For the McFarlanes and Woodend director Andrew Clay it is the perfect mix of coffee, culture and community.

“When people step into the Crescent we want it to be obvious they are stepping into a certain zone in Scarborough – one that encompasses arts, culture, historic buildings, gardens, food and drink and retail,” said Andrew.

It has been a long-term aim to project The Crescent – which includes Scarborough Art Gallery and Woodend, the former home of the Sitwell family, and now an art gallery, performance space and home of creative businesses as a cultural quarter.

“When people go to events and galleries they expect to be able to buy nice coffee or a glass of wine – they go hand in hand,” he said. “This is a a partnership between Woodend and one of Scarborough’s most exciting young retailers and will give a whole new dynamic to the Woodend entrance.”

Rob and Lottie opened Yay Coffee! inspired by their love of the beverage and their desire to be part of the community. It became one of the most popular coffee houses in the town.

Rob and Lottie are featured in the Northern Independent Coffee Guide which drew people to them.

“A lot of our customers are creative and up for new things. Already people who did not know this space existed are up for coming down,” said Lottie.

“Our passion has always been to serve great coffee in relaxed surroundings with a focus on the local community, and Woodend allows us to do exactly that,” she said.