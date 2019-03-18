Years & Years at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - here is how to get tickets (and how to win some!)

One of Britain's biggest pop acts, Years & Years, are the latest big name to be announced for Scarborough Open Air Theatre's 2019 season.

If you want tickets to see them, here are the details

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).

You could also pick up this week's The Scarborough News for the chance to win tickets to the show on Thursday, July 18.

It has been a whirlwind four years since Years & Years’ 2015 debut smash hit album ‘Communion’ landed with the massive hit singles ‘King’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Shine’.

The band followed it up with last year’s breath-taking ‘Palo Santo’ which spawned the singles 'Sanctify', Top 10 hit 'If You're Over Me' and 'All for You'.

The album was a top three hit in the UK and topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Album Chart in the US.