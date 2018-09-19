Yellow weather warning issued for Scarborough

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Scarborough from Thursday evening.

The warning will be in place from 6pm on Thursday, through to 9am on Friday.

The Met Office has issued the warning with gusts of up to 45mph expected. Some disruption is expected to transport, with potential for minor damage to buildings from the wind.

Through the day tomorrow, however, wind speed will be somewhat lower, around the 14mph mark for the most part.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with some rain through the morning, perhaps turning persistent and heavy at times, mainly through the afternoon. Winds will feel freshening later, while the maximum temperature 18 °C.