YH Training Services helps SASH charity

A Scarborough training provider has offered support to a youth homelessness charity.

The charity, called SASH, has welcomed the backing from training and development company YH Training Services Ltd.

YH Training has committed to donating £37, which covers two nights of SASH emergency accommodation, every time a young person referred by SASH or one of its supporters is enrolled on one of its learning programmes.

YH Training will donate a further £37 when they have been on a learning programme for six months.

SASH prevents youth homelessness by placing 16–25 year olds who have nowhere safe to stay with volunteers and supporting them towards independence.

As well as ensuring young people have a safe and stable place to live, the charity places great emphasis on ensuring that they are accessing education, training or employment.

Frank McMahon, chairman and managing director of YH Training, said: “We’re a family run business that cares about its learners and employers.

“You’re never just a number. This is a great opportunity for YH Training to give something back and support those less fortunate than ourselves and we are delighted to be able to offer this support to SASH.”