Yorkshire attractions crowned winners at Family Favourites Awards

Two attractions in the area have been revealed as the winners in the Day Out With The Kids Family Favourites Awards.

Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary won the accolade for Best Day Out for Under 5s and Flamingo Land Resort took the title of the Best Animal Day Out in the region.

Over 20,000 votes from members of the public helped to crown this years winners who have been recognised as excelling in the family travel and leisure sector.

Lisa O’Keeffe, Brand Manager at www.dayoutwiththekids.co.uk, said: “We’ve been blown away by the fantastic response to our first Family Favourites Awards programme, designed to recognise the attractions going the extra mile to provide a truly memorable family day out.

“The competition was extremely tough across the region, but in the capable hands of residents across Yorkshire, we’ve got a fantastic list of very deserving Family Favourites Awards winners!”

Other winners in the region included:

Malton's Eden Camp, which commemorates life in World War II, was recognised as the Best Educational Day Out.

The National Railway Museum in York was voted the Best Free Family Day Out.

Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough won Best Event at an attraction for its Peter Rabbit Easter Adventure.

SnoZone Castleford, the indoor ski experience, won Best Active Day Out.

Runners up included Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, The Forbidden Corner, Lightwater Valley and Eureka! National Children’s Museum, which were all in the running as finalists.