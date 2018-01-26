Yorkshire fans left frustrated as Britney Spears ticket website crashes

Fans desperate to see Britney Spears perform at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre are battling to get tickets amid huge demand.

As soon as pre-sale tickets went live today for fans with VIP access, the Live Nation website crashed.

She will kick off the Piece of Me tour in August with a performance in Scarborough followed by dates in London, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Devastated that the @LiveNationUK website crashed while I was trying to get @britneyspears tickets... Whyyyy ."

Another wrote: "First webpage crashed, now no tickets left, you just killed me."

Another said: "@britneyspears has crashed @LiveNationUK website!! Staring at a white screen for 15mins a bag of nerves waiting for it to change."

Yet another wrote: "Your website crashed on me at exactly 9am... it's now 09.11 and i can't even get on your page... sort it out!! We need to see Britney!"

One furious buyer said tickets were available for double the price on a re-sale site.

He wrote: "Absolutely disgusting!!!!! @LiveNationUK your website crashed for 20 mins dead on 9 then when it finally came back on all tickets to @britneyspears were sold out but hey @viagogo have got hundreds of tickets for double the price!!!! How is this fair???"

Spears will play the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 17, the Manchester Arena on August 18, the 3Arena in Dublin on August 20, the SEE Hydro in Glasgow on August 22 and London's O2 Arena on August 24.

General ticket sales begin at 10am on January 27.