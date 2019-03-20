Yorkshire people can Make a Will - and help to raise thousands for Saint Catherine’s Hospice

If you’ve not yet made a will, you could get one drawn up - and help Saint Catherine’s raise thousands of pounds at the same time.

Make a Will Week 2019 is happening from April 29 to May 3 - and solicitors are already taking bookings.

Participating solicitors have kindly offered their time for free and will draw up a single will for a suggested minimum donation of £125 or £200 for a matching pair.

Last year the event was a huge success, raising more than £17,000 for patient care.

Tracy Murray, of Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers, Scarborough, said: “We take part every year to support Saint Catherine’s as it’s such a worthwhile cause.

“We have people booked in already.

“It’s nice to know that people are so keen to take part and contribute.

“We find that people are happy to pay the suggested donation or more.”

Laura Carter, of Pearsons & Ward, Malton, said: “We’ve supported it for several years and are happy to do so again. There’s already been lots of interest so we’d advise people to book early.”

You can book in to see someone in Scarborough, Hunmanby, Filey, Whitby, Malton, Pickering, Bridlington, Kirkbymoorside or Driffield. The appointment must fall between April 29 and May 3.

Please mention Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week at the time of making your appointment.

Visit here for full details.

The following solicitors are taking part:

SCARBOROUGH

Jepson Longstaff Midgley, Paul Midgley, 01723 866353

Pinkney Grunwells, Michael Johnson, 01723 352125

Pinkney Grunwells, Tracy Murray, 01723 352125

Thorpe & Co, Lorraine Burnett / Catherine McNeill, 01723 364321

Tubbs & Co, Fiona Mullane, 01723 360560; Jessica Walker, Nicholas Tubbs, 01723 352666

North Yorkshire Law, Tracy Martin / Emma Silkstone, 01723 360001

HUNMANBY

Pinkney Grunwells, Debbie Gibson, 01723 890634

FILEY

Thorpe & Co, Philip Sainsbury, Jordan Brown, 01723 515555

WHITBY

Colin Brown & Kidson, Richard Evans, Ann Marie Moment, 01947 603391

Thorpe & Co, Maureen Lewis, 01947 603465

Pinkney Grunwells, Alison Jeffels, 01947 601122

North Yorkshire Law, Pamela Allan, 01947 602131

MALTON

Crombie Wilkinson, Orlando Bridgeman, 01653 600070

Pearsons & Ward, Emma Elwess, Lynne Smith, Laura Carter 01653 692247

Honey Legal, Beverley Simpson, 07711 006096

PICKERING

Crombie Wilkinson, Ellis Lakin, John Ellis, 01751 472121

Honey Legal, Beverley Simpson, 07711 006096

BRIDLINGTON

Pinkney Grunwells, Victoria Moss, Christina Severn, 01262 673445

KIRKBYMOORSIDE

Kitching Walker, Fiona Wray, Stuart Temple, 01751 431237